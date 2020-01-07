Adidas launches all-new women’s collection

Adidas has introduced an all-new versatile sportswear collection for women that brings together performance and streetwear, alongside a new campaign that celebrates movement of all kinds and invites women to see themselves as an athlete.

Entitled ‘reimagine sport’ the Adidas womenswear collection aims to challenge old stereotypes by asking women to define what sport means to them, as each piece has been created to inspire the athlete in all women with what the sportswear giant describes as “style-focused activewear” from high-performance tights to statement tracksuits.

Aimee Arana, general manager of global training at Adidas, said in a statement: “Women today are redefining what sport means to them, from dance, skiing, aerial yoga to skateboarding, women are doing it all. Movement is sport and it is about getting out and enjoying what sport can do for your body and mind. This collection was made for them. We are inviting women to get out there and play their way.”

To ensure that the collection features products to enable all women, the collection includes a number of pieces available in inclusive sizing, including the brand’s next-generation bra and tight silhouettes.

The new Ultimate Bra has been designed to deliver high support for all types of sport and will be available in A-G cups in Europe and up to a H in the US, with underband sizes US/UK 30-48, while the Believe This 2.0 Tight, offers support and shaping with a new waistband design for a more secure fit is available in sizes 2XS to 4X.

Other pieces include T-shirts, track tops, leggings, tank tops, bodysuits, hoodies, and shorts.

To highlight the collection, Adidas is celebrating sport in all its forms with a cast including body positive yoga expert, wellness entrepreneur and author, Jessamyn Stanley, world champion skier, Mikaela Shiffrin, yoga and meditation teacher, mother and author, Mae Yoshikawa, world champion, Paralympic medalist and motivational speaker, Denise Schindler, entrepreneur, writer, self-love advocate and versatile athlete, Chinae Alexander, social entrepreneur, activist, author, student and dancer, Nadya Okamoto, and psychologist, body-positive activist and marathon runner, Jada Sezer.

In the Adidas Reimagine Sport campaign, each woman explores her own definition of sport and the role it plays in her life.

Jessamyn Stanley, added: “Sport to me is anything that gets your body moving, all humans are like that. We just need to move our bodies.

“All of us can get into a space of trying to put ourselves into moulds for other people, for society. More than anything I would just like to be authentic because that will inspire other people to do the same thing.”

The first drop of the Adidas spring/summer 2020 collection is available now globally with additional pieces launching throughout the season. Prices start from 17.95 pounds for a T-shirt.

