Adidas pledges to hire more people of colour

German sporting giant Adidas said it will invest in Black communities and hire more people of colour. The company pledged a minimum of 30 percent of all new hires in the US at adidas and Reebok will be filled with Black and Latinx people.

In a statement the company said it will increase the funding for programs that support, empower and elevate the Black community to 20 million dollars over the next four years in the US. Initiatives include: adidas Legacy, a grassroots basketball platform built for underserved communities; the adidas School for Experiential Education in Design that creates career paths in footwear design; Honoring Black Excellence, an initiative honoring and supporting the Black community through sport.

“The events of the past two weeks have caused all of us to reflect on what we can do to confront the cultural and systemic forces that sustain racism. We have had to look inward to ourselves as individuals and our organization and reflect on systems that disadvantage and silence Black individuals and communities”, says adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted. “While we have talked about the importance of inclusion, we must do more to create an environment in which all of our employees feel safe, heard and have equal opportunity to advance their careers. As adidas, we will create a lasting change and we will do it now.”

Adidas said it recognizes the immense contribution of the Black community to its success and that of others. “We promise to improve our company culture to ensure equity, diversity and opportunity. We understand that the fight against racism is one that must be fought continually and actively. We must and will do better.”

Image: Adidas campaign