Alberta Ferretti under investigation by Italy’s Antitrust Authority

Italy’s antitrust watchdog is scrutinising the commercial relationship between fashion companies and influencers.

Alberta Ferretti, part of the Aeffe Group which als operates Moschino and Pollini, is under investigation along with Italian airline Alitalia for their co-branded advertising in social media.

Italian influencers Chiara Ferragni, Elena Santarelli, Alessia Marcuzzi and Martina Colombari posted images of themselves wearing Alberta Ferretti sweatshirts with the Alitalia logo on Instagram, without any reference to it being a paid for advertisement. WWD named the ads “surreptitious.”

The watchdog, which carried out inspections at the offices of the two companies with the collaboration of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza, disputes "the possible diffusion, through social media, of advertising not recognizable as such", and in particular "the diffusion on the Instagram profile of several post influencers in which the Alitalia logo imprinted on the Alberta Ferretti brand garments worn by the same influencers appears."

Alberta Ferretti in June unveiled a see-now-buy-now capsule collection and uniforms designed for employees of Alitalia.

In a press release Alitalia stated: "Alberta Ferretti has created a new uniform that is timeless and elegant, dedicated to the Italian airline’s land personnel and inflight crew, including a suit for men and a skirt suit and dress for women.

The antitrust authority is citing a lack of clarity for both Alberta Ferretti and Alitalia in connection with the influencers. Neither company has made an official comment regarding the investigation.

Photo credit: Alberta Ferretti website