Aldo introduces sustainable sneaker capsule

Aldo has launched its first fully sustainable product line this week. The new range is a capsule collection of sneakers made entirely from recycled materials.

Called the RPPL, Aldo's new sustainable collection is the outcome of the brand's commitment to sourcing and producing responsibly. The capsule includes six men's styles and four women's styles.

All items in the RPPL line are comprised of plastic bottle yarn and BLOOM foam, which is made from the foam of lake algae. Algae is a carbon neutral raw material that grows without labor or resources, while the yarn that is used in the recycled fly knit yarn is made from five water bottles per shoe. The production of the RPPL diverts waste that would otherwise go to landfill, limits the use of new raw materials and prevents plastic from polluting the oceans.

Aldo said in a statement that the RPPL collection represents 2,500,000 liters "of clean, filtered water that goes back into precious waterways, protecting animal and plant life and reducing the need for fossil fuels."

Photos: Aldo