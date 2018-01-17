Alexander Wang makes game changing shift in fashion calendar

Alexander Wang is waving goodbye to New York Fashion Week, permanently. The man known for his penchant for head-to-toe black and his extravagant parties is breaking away from the traditional Fashion Week calendar, and instead will be showing his collections in June and December when most other designers show their pre-collections. This means his pre-collection and main collection shows will be combined into one.

In a statement from the company, they said that products from the brand will be split up into monthly deliveries, which "is widely considered to be a transformative solution for the global industry, breaking out of the conventional fashion calendar.” Wang might be ahead of the curve, even further beyond those designers who are choosing to do see-now-buy-now.

February will be Alexander Wang's last show on the traditional Fashion Week calendar

"Our customer will be better served through the new system," said CEO Lisa Gersh in an official statement. "The innovative approach reframes product on the month that it ships, rather than the outdated labels of 'resort' or 'pre-fall,' giving our customers more relevant and consistent merchandise throughout the year."

For those planning to attend Wang's New York Fashion Week this coming February, fret not, because he will still remain on the schedule for one lost hoorah.

As more headline designers, including Public School, Thom Browne, and Altuzarra, continue to leave New York Fashion Week, there's the question of what the future of the event will be. According to WWD, CFDA is actually developing a new June/December season format, in addition to the current February/September.

photo: via Alexander Wang Facebook page