Allbirds launches socks with brand new material

Direct-to-consumer brand Allbirds, which is known for its sustainably made footwear, is expanding its offerings to socks and debuting a new material. The San Francisco-based brand’s newest product launch features Allbirds’ newest yarn material, Trino. A combination of the brand’s tree and merino materials, Trino brings together the characteristics of both fibers for a new level of comfort.

Allbirds’ new socks are made using plant-based materials and fibers made from recycled water bottles. The brand launches with three styles of socks: Tubers, which are a classic crew sock available for 16 USD, no-show Hiders, 12 USD, and Quarters, an in-between style for 14 USD.

All three styles are available in six different colors and are available at the company’s website and at Allbirds retail stores.

Images: Courtesy of Allbirds