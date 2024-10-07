AllSaints launches unlimited rental subscription in the UK

British fashion brand AllSaints, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has launched an unlimited subscription rental clothing offering for men and women in the UK.

The ‘AllSaints Rental’ platform will allow subscribed members to receive two items in their first box and then have the option to make multiple box exchanges with free shipping for a fee of 79 pounds a month.

These members will have unlimited access to AllSaints collections and can return garments one or two at a time.

There is also the option for members to purchase items for 60 percent of the retail price.

AllSaints Rental website Credits: AllSaints

In a statement, the British brand said the scheme would allow customers to “try new shapes, silhouettes and the latest trends” without the commitment.

AllSaints also adds that each return will undergo complimentary dry cleaning, which uses less water and electricity than traditional laundry and AllSaints Rental inspection and repair will be used to extend the garment lifecycle for more use.

As well as a monthly membership, AllSaints Rental offers the option to gift the rental service to friends and family and a ‘Dart’ feature, which allows customers to customise their next shipment and speed up processing time between shipments.