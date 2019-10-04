Amazon Fashion launches first fashion event: Destination Denim

Amazon is further expanding its reach in the fashion industry with the announcement that its fashion arm, Amazon Fashion, will be launching its first fashion event, Destination Denim, in Berlin later this month.

The event, taking place at cult event location Kuehlhaus, will allow customers to shop Amazon Fashion’s denim selection including products from Levi’s, Wrangler, G-Star, Replay, 7 For All Mankind as well as exclusives from Tommy Jeans, find. and Amazon Essentials via Smile Codes. The event will also have innovative and interactive experiences, live gigs from well-known international artists, giveaways, workshops and panel talks.

Destination Denim will kick off on 24 October with a launch party featuring a live gig from multi-award-winning artist Rita Ora, who will perform to an audience of fashion influencers, celebrities and customers.

From Friday to Sunday, attendees will then be invited to participate in different customization and personalisation workshops such as ‘Studding & Ripping’ and ‘Denim Screen Printing’, listen to panel talks with leading fashion experts and influencers including Veronika Heilbrunner, Farina Opoku and Leyla Piedayesh, and enjoying intimate free live performances by English singer and songwriters Jorja Smith and Anne-Marie.

Commenting on the new event in a statement, John Boumphrey, vice president of Amazon Fashion, said: “With the launch of Destination Denim we want to offer a new denim shopping experience that enables all Amazon customers to find their perfect pair of jeans. Destination Denim is the ultimate hub of denim knowledge that brings together exciting technology, our large selection of denim and inspiring content both on and offline.”