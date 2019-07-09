Amazon launches second collaboration for The Drop

Amazon Fashion has launched its second collaboration on its new platform, The Drop. Described as an "innovative shopping experience," The Drop is Amazon's aptly-named venture into the streetwear-led trend of frequent yet limited edition fashion collaborations.

Its second collaboration, which launched on July 9 at 12pm, is designed by fashion influencer Patricia Bright. The 13-piece collection is trend-forward, catering to both followers of Bright and consumers interested in exclusive items at an affordable price. It includes crop tops, trousers, skirts, a jacket and a dress, in a limited color palette of hot pink, teal, tan, black and white. Items are priced between 20 and 45 dollars.

This collection, as with all collections from The Drop, is available to all Amazon shoppers globally.

When Amazon first introduced The Drop in late May, it said that it would release collections designed by influencers at unspecified moments every so often. Items are only available for purchase for a 30-hour time frame and are made on-demand.

The Drop also offers a selection of wardrobe staples called Staples by The Drop alongside its limited edition collaborations. These items are available all the time and are intended to complement the frequent influencer-designed collections. Staples by The Drop items cost between 18 and 60 dollars.

Amazon has announced that future drops will be designed by influencers including Emi Suzuki, Sierra Furtado and Leonie Hanne.

Photos: courtesy of Mission PR