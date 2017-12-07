Amazon’s Give Christmas ad is “most impactful”

UK consumers have found Amazon’s Give Christmas advert to this year’s “most impactful” Christmas campaign, according to Kantar Millward Brown’s annual research into the effectiveness of festive ads.

The research asked consumers to review adverts from 17 brands and retailers, including Marks and Spencer, Debenhams and John Lewis, scoring each on 12 factors that are proven to motivate people to buy, and build a strong brand in the long term.

Amazon’s Give campaign was the strongest all-round performer, scoring highly with viewers in seven of the 12 measures. Consumers stated that they found it ‘different’ from the other ads they saw, that they felt that the brand came through distinctly in the ad, and that they were provided with relevant and believable information that meet their needs – making them want to take action as a result of seeing it.

At the other end of the scale, the research discovered that even though John Lewis’ highly anticipated ‘Moz the Monster’ campaign provided strong music and characters and was instantly recognisable as being a festive advert from the department store, consumers felt that the story wasn’t clear and wasn’t as engaging as it could be. While Debenhams did create a “very engaging” story with Stranger on a Train, however, consumers felt that it missed the opportunity to make the brand a part of it.

Joining Amazon as one of the most effective festive adverts was Argos, which received a top score for ‘involvement’, reflecting that viewers connected strongly with the story, while Aldi won the battle of the food retailers with its Kevin the Carrot concept that consumers loved for its funny and sweet tone.

There were also honourable mentions for Morrisons and Marks and Spencers, with M&S scoring the second highest on ‘enjoyment’ for its heart-warming Paddington Bear story.

Jane Bloomfield, head of UK marketing at Kantar Millward Brown, says: “The two most impactful ads, from Amazon and Argos, have strong visual cues, strong creativity and good storytelling with a clear benefit for the consumer. Instead of hammering their message home, they weave brand messages into a story that is genuinely involving and enjoyable.

”Ads that engage emotionally perform better than those that deliver an explicit message; the best of this year’s crop managed both. A great story can seed ideas, associations and feelings that are triggered during the purchase process, even long after the ad was last seen.”

Image: courtesy of Amazon