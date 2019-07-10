Amazon’s ‘The Drop’ launches first with British influencer

Amazon Fashion’s ‘The Drop’, which offers products designed by fashion influencers from around the world, has launched a new limited edition, made-on-demand spring/summer 2019 collection with Patricia Bright, marking the first with a British influencer.

The 13-piece collection, will only be available to buy until 6pm GMT on Wednesday, July 10, and is Bright’s first fashion collection and includes a pink suit, a pink skirt, a camel blazer dress, a camel wide leg pant and a selection of puff sleeve and ruffled tops in different colours and prints.

Talking about the collection, Bright said in a statement: “I wanted to design a fun and feminine capsule collection for people who like to mix up their style, just like me. My aim with each piece was to bring the vibe of summer, lots of colour, and to get the right balance of elegance and playful to satisfy all tastes.

“This collection represents everything I love to wear, inspired by my audience and my travels. I hope everyone will love it.”

Previous collections from Amazon Fashion’s The Drop have launched with LA influencer Paolo Alberdi and Canadian influencer Sierra Furtado and future collections are launching every few weeks with upcoming names including Emi Suzuki, Leonie Hanne, and Charlotte Groeneveld.

“The Drop is our latest innovation to bring our customers fashion trends from around the world,” said John Boumphrey, vice president of Amazon Fashion Europe. “We partner with influencers to enable them to bring their fashion inspiration direct to our customers. Each collection is live for 30 hours and we make each piece only when a customer orders it.”

In addition to limited-edition collections, The Drop also offers ‘Staples by The Drop’ which are must-have wardrobe pieces which aim to complement the influencer designed collections.