Amazon states Sunday most popular fashion shopping day

Amazon UK has released its Summer Trends report that reveals that Sunday is ‘style-day’ on the e-commerce site, as sales for fashion are boosted, with many customers taking advantage of next day delivery to have their outfits for the week ahead.

The Amazon Summer 2017 Trends Report, which reveals when its customers are most likely to order, what they are reading, listening to and watching, states that fashion is the fastest growing category for the e-tailer in the UK, as the online retailer continues to expand its offering.

Over the last six months it reveals that the UK consumers have been heading to the fashion section to buy items such as jeans, from skinny to mum jeans, as well as analogue watches, and the e-tailer has seen a rise in sales of silver jewellery over gold.

Despite customers shopping for fashion every day of the week, sales show that Sunday is the most popular day, for both fashion and food, Amazon reveals. It adds that its one-day delivery is what makes Sunday shopping appealing.

The six-month review also shows that Amazon hit a major milestone offering more than 250 million products this year. In addition, it has continued its investment in the UK, announcing plans to add 5,000 new permanent jobs in 2017, bringing its total number of employees in the UK to 24,000 by the end of the year.

Another key launch has included the weather reactive #NowItsSummer store, which combines weather data and Amazon’s recommendations technology to displays relevant summer related products, TV shows, music playlists and books that relate to the weather conditions wherever the customer lives.