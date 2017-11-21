AMI to launch men's pre-collection

- Kristopher Fraser |
Fashion is a year round endeavor, so fall/winter and spring/summer aren't enough for brands anymore. Pre-collections, including resort and pre-fall, have become key components of many brands business models. Designer Alexandre Mattiusi of AMI wasn't going to let himself miss out on his piece of the marketshare.
After seven years of designing his eponymous namesake label, the designer has announced he will be introducing pre-collection which launch mid-May of next year and will include staples like outerwear and jersey fabric pieces.
AMI has been seeing impressive growth and a growing customer base. The brand currently counts a total of six stores, including locations in Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong, London and a new section in Galeries Lafayette set to open this spring.
While the brand hasn't opened a U.S. store yet, the country currently represents their second largest market in terms of sales for their e-commerce site. Mattiusi has declined to disclose specific sales figures.
