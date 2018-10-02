Announcement Winners Fashion Makes Sense Award at 34th IAF Convention Maastricht

On the 9th of October the winners of the second Fashion Makes Sense Award (FMSA) 2018 will be announced during the IAF Festive Fashion Dinner at Château St. Gerlach, which is part of the 34th IAF World Fashion Convention. The award is brought to life by FASHIONCLASH and is meant to motivate designers who create with a passion for humanity and the environment. IAF and MODINT, hosts of the convention, are proud to offer the project and the 10 designers a global stage at the international gathering.

The FMSA project aims to develop talent and support sustainable design on the one hand and raise awareness of sustainability related issues with a larger audience on the other. FMSA has been created in co-operation with the Province of Limburg and was launched during the FASHIONCLASH Festival 2017 in Maastricht. FMSA is meant to motivate and stimulate promising talent to think about sustainability and to offer young talents support in developing a durable collection.

The FMSA consists of two awards: the jury prize worth € 2.500,- and the public prize worth € 500,-. This year, 10 designers were selected to show their work to the public and a jury panel in the hope of being named the winner of the Fashion Makes Sense Award 2018. From 1 to 7 October ten outfits can be admired from close by at Bijenkorf (high end Dutch department store) in Maastricht, where the public may cast their vote. During the Festive Fashion Dinner, also the attendees will vote. The combined votes will determine the winner of the public prize. The jury panel will determine which designer will be the winner of the € 2.500,- jury prize.

Starting October 1st, people may also vote online (part of the public vote) via this link .

You will also find the 10 finalists and discover the stories behind their deisgns. They will, in their own words, tell you about their collection, how they get inspired and how they work sustainably.

Photo credits (from left to right): Jolijn Corporaal, Paolo Carzana, Team Peter Stigter, Daniel Cavanough, Mirthe Scheifes, Raf Belgrave en Romano Leka, Daantje Bons, Gitte Post, Etienne Tordoir, Marinka Grondel