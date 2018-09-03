Anya Hindmarch to host LFW experimental installation

British luxury accessories designer Anya Hindmarch is launching a three-day experimental installation during London Fashion Week inspired by its cloud motif.

The ‘Chubby Cloud’ billed as the world’s largest bean bag will be situated underneath the Rubens ceiling at Banqueting House, from September 14-16 and will allow visitors to “climb on and sink into” the bean bag.

The three-day event will also include a series of talks, meditations, music and bedtime stories that the public can book into, all taking place on the Chubby Cloud. These include Anya Hindmarch in conversation with Lisa Armstrong, a “soothing” bedtime story with Claudia Winkleman and Poppy Delevingne, morning meditations with Happy Not Perfect, live Choral Lullabies with London Gay Men’s Chorus, discussions about body image in art with Marc Quinn and Victoria Sin, and Radio 4’s Shipping Forecast read live to music.

Visitors will also be able to buy “cloud-inspired” cakes, teas and coffees from the Chubby Cafe and shop in the Chubby Shop, which will offer the latest chubby collection of bags, accessories and shoes made from squashy quilted leather with oversized piping.

Tickets can be booked via Anya Hindmarch’s website and proceeds will go to support Historic Royal Palaces.

This is the second ‘chubby’ experimental installation from Anya Hindmarch, last season during London Fashion Week the British designer installed a number of giant chubby heart balloons at London landmarks including Somerset House, the Wellington Arch and at Battersea Power Station.

The design project is the designer’s “love letter to London” and launched after the British fashion house decided to step away from staging a catwalk show during London Fashion Week in favour of consumer-facing “cultural happenings”.

A post shared by Anya Hindmarch (@anyahindmarch) on Aug 31, 2018 at 11:23pm PDT

Image: Anya Hindmarch website