Anya Hindmarch to leave London Fashion Week

Anya Hindmarch is known for putting on a show stopping runway presentation for New York Fashion Week. One season, she even constructed a human conveyor belt to debut her collection. However, the days of the Anya Hindmarch runway spectacle are gone. The designer has announced that she will be forgoing the runway in favor of a consumer-focused presentation.

As the company works to elevate their ready-to-wear offerings, they will be doing four "consumer happenings" going forward. In layman's terms, they will be taking a see-now-buy-now approach

Anya Hindmarch to switch to see-now-buy-now model for collections

According to *WWD*, the end goal is "to really engage with the brand’s creativity on and offline when the product is available in store." The brand has found success with customer engagement with things like their Build-a-Bag collection last May.

Anya Hindmarch is the latest in a series of high profile brands and designers who have announced major changes to their Fashion Week schedule. Balenciaga recently announced they would be * combining their men's and women's runway shows , Delpozo announced they would be * heading to London Fashion Week and Vetements announced it would be * joining the Paris Men's Fashion Week calendar .

The brand will be joining the ranks of Burberry and Mulberry who already do see-now-buy-now shows. While the new model has worked for some brands like Tommy Hilfiger, it didn't work out well in the favor of brands like Thakoon, which is now on hiatus, and Tom Ford, who after trying the model said it actually cost him sales. We'll see how it will work out for Anya Hindmarch.

photo: via Anyahindmarch.com