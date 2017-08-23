Arket pre-launch delay?

In the lead up to Arket’s London launch this Friday 25 August, the brand have been promoting the online pre-launch slated for today, August 23.

As long as customers are signed up to the mailing list, they will receive access to the site and 20 percent off their first purchase - Or so they thought.

Arket have changed their website today, but only to displaying a new image of characters queuing at Arket’s door, whilst also removing the pre-launch details.

The brand also took to Instagram to remove the launch date from their ‘Bio’. Also posting a photo reiterating the launch on August 25, but no clues as to why customers have not gained access to the pre-launch.

With no further communication from the brand, customers are using Instagram to express their anger. One user demanded 30 percent off their first purchase, whilst another added “40 percent even!”

UPDATE 16:40: Arket have replied to angry Instagram users, posting “please be patient, the system sends the codes out in several batches to avoid overloading the server. If you have signed up you will receive access shortly.”