Asics unveils Hypergel footwear franchise

Asics America Corporation has unveiled the launch of their new Hypergel footwear franchise, unveiling the Hypergel-Kenzen exclusively with Foot Locker Inc. The new footwear line combines street style with performance Gel technologies proprietary to Asics.

The new design incorporates Gel technology with slip-on construction and Gel beads integrated into the midsole. Every Hypergel shoe is unique and provides an enhanced cushion effect which reduces impact and preserves energy, resulting in improved comfort and endurance as the midsole restores its form faster than comparable footwear models.

Timed to the launch, Asics and Foot Locker are rolling out a Hypergel-Kenzen x Aoki campaign featuring international DJ and producer Steve Aoki in stores nationwide, including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports, SIX:02 and Eastbay. The campaign celebrates those who are constantly moving, always in search of inspiration.

"Hypergel is a new look for Asics and we are proud to introduce a model that balances a unique aesthetic design with the performance technology for our consumers that are constantly on the move," said Gene McCarthy, president and CEO of Asics America Corporation. "We are thrilled to launch this new franchise with our partners at Foot Locker, Inc. and Steve Aoki, who lives each day to the fullest, in constant motion with purpose and determination."

"We are excited to partner with Asics for the launch of Hypergel-Kenzen x Aoki," said Jed Berger, chief marketing officer for Foot Locker North America. "Just like Steve Aoki, our customers live an always on lifestyle and are looking for a hybrid of performance technology fused with an awesome design. Asics is synonymous with their great Gel technology and design and the Hypergel is a great addition to both of our footwear portfolios. We look forward to introducing it to our consumers across the Foot Locker, Inc. family of brands."

"I am excited to be the face of Hypergel," said Aoki. "I really like the futuristic look of the shoe. Whether I am in the gym, working in the studio or performing on stage, they are always on."

photo: via PR Newswire