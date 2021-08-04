Asos calls in lawyers to investigate claims of harassment

Asos has reportedly drafted in lawyers to investigate claims of sexual harassment and racist bullying at its head office and customer service centre.

The company has called in law firm Lewis Silkin to investigate anonymous claims made on Instagram accusing Asos of being a “boys club” where inappropriate behaviour had occurred, according to The Telegraph.

An Asos spokesperson told the news publication the company takes the issue “extremely seriously” and that it expects its employees “to behave responsibly and respectfully at all times”.

“As soon as we became aware of the allegations about us and other brands…we launched an internal review, supported by legal experts,” the spokesperson said.