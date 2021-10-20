At Condé Nast, only fully vaccinated models can grace its covers

Condé Nast, publisher of fashion stalwarts Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair and Tatler, has implemented a policy that only fully vaccinated models can be featured on its covers and in its magazines. This is in addition to regulations that all employees must be vaccinated, now including talent, freelancers, consultants and any service providers involved on its editorial soots.

“Our goal is to ensure that we are making every effort to protect the health of all our employees, contributors and talent by doing everything possible to minimize the chances of contagion,” said a source at the publisher, as reported by WWD. The choice consistently follows what has already been established for the last Met Gala organized at the end of New York fashion week in September. All attendees were requested to show a vaccination certificate, with non-vaccinated rapper Nicki Minaj tweeting: “If I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met.

In the United States, policies vary from publisher to publisher. In August, CNN announced that three unvaccinated employees had not had access to its offices. Others, such as the Wall Street Journal, allow unvaccinated staff to return only with weekly negative swabs and constantly wearing masks.