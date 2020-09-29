Athleta donates to new grant program supporting young women

Athleta is committing 2 million dollars to establish the Power of She Fund - a grant program created in partnership with the Women's Sports Foundation to provide financial support to organizations that reach women and young girls through sport.

The Gap Inc.-owned athleticwear brand hopes to further its mission of empowering women and girls through movement and connection with the new grant program.

“We are channeling our mission into impact with the creation of the Power of She Fund," Athleta's president and CEO Mary Beth Laughton said in a statement. "I’m so proud our team has come together with the Women’s Sports Foundation to help women and girls reach their limitless potential not just in sport, but in everything they do.”

Deborah Antoine, the Women's Sports Foundation's CEO, added, “We are proud and grateful to partner with Athleta on this impactful new Fund. Like us, Athleta understands the limitless potential of girls and women to flourish through physical activity."