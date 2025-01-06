AW25: MOS MOSH redefines heritage style with modern preppy luxury

For Autumn/Winter 2025, MOS MOSH invites you to immerse yourself in an autumnal atmosphere where layering, texture, and traditional heritage elements meet a deep, dramatic palette, playing on hints of bright blues and greens, adding a needed lightness.

Laid back luxury and preppy details

The collection blends town-and-countryside sensibilities with a sense of laid-back luxury that honors the natural rhythm of the season. We dive deep into the preppy details - from classic preppy collars and college stripes to effortless layering in styling. The layering also comes to life in the interplay of flannels, corduroys, and wools - textures that breathe authenticity and comfort into each look. Leaning on classic items with a modern twist that speaks loud in volumes about personal style.

With this collection, personal styling becomes imperative and makes all the difference, capturing the true personality of the wearer with subtle but powerful choices. We embrace the full autumn experience, grasping the season’s natural elegance and merging elements of past and present. A collection defined by the spirit of crisp days and softly glowing afternoons, personal character, and a truly distinctive sense of style.

MOS MOSH AW25 at Modefabriek and SCOOP International

MOS MOSH will be presenting their AW25 collection at Modefabriek and SCOOP International.

Modefabriek: 26 - 27 January

26 - 27 January SCOOP International: 9 - 11 February