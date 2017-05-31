Award-winning hat designer exhibits new collection

Eminent milliner to the stars Justin Smith will be exhibiting his forthcoming ‘Gold’ collection of hats under his brand, J Smith Esquire, in the YKK London Showroom from the 16 th May – 24 th June.

Smith is notorious for his creative hat designs, showcasing strong skills in millinery craft and tradition, producing well made, durable pieces, with a client portfolio that includes A-list celebrities. His designs have featured in established motion pictures such as Maleficent, where his hat was worn by Angelia Jolie. Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) also wore a cream wide brimmed sun hat Smith designed for her wedding to George Clooney in 2014.

The hotly anticipated ‘Gold’ collection, taking three years to develop and involving extensive global travel for Smith to source materials and evolve ideas, officially launches in June 2017. Six pieces from this range will be on display exclusively in the YKK London showroom in May, demonstrating how YKK’s fastening solutions helped Smith achieve his creative vision; used in a decorative manner to creative unique showpieces.

The collection comprises of:

YKK zip-encrusted traditional top hat



A YKK zip and Swarovski bat mask

A YKK finger wave fringe

A gold wig of zips

A bodice of draped gold zips

A zipped cloche hat

Materials, textures and understanding how these can be translated into something wearable have also been key inspirations for Smith in the creative process, pushing boundaries of millinery craft whilst maintaining the British tradition of hat wearing.

The exhibition at the showroom and launch of the ‘Gold’ collection coincides with the first of Smith’s teaching workshops at Pinewood Studios. He says, “I am proud that my brand, which I started from scratch, continues to prosper with the minimum of compromise and that I am still able push myself in my technical accomplishments and to fulfil my dreams.”

Sabine Bourgeau, YKK Showroom manager said “ We are truly thrilled to be welcoming Justin Smith to the showroom and delighted that he feels YKK materials have assisted in achieving his creative vision. At the YKK Showroom, our goal is to show designers the capabilities of fastening solutions in design collections, and it is so pleasing to see Justin utilising our zippers in such a creative way .”

YKK London Showroom is a unique resource for designers, students and customers, based in the heart of Shoreditch at 154 Commercial Street, for more information about the showroom, visit: www.ykklondonshowroom.com Image: Simon King www.simonkingmedia.co.nf

About YKK Showroom

Since opening in 2015, YKK’s flagship Showroom, located in the heart of Shoreditch, has become a crucial source of inspiration for the future of the UK fashion industry. Visitors to 154 Commercial Street are able to speak to world leading fashion experts for advice, guidance and inspiration for fastening solutions, often resulting in bespoke hand crafted products being created at the Showroom suited to individual requirements.

YKK is dedicated to celebrating the future of the UK fashion industry and every 6 weeks, showcases an upcoming designer/student collection through a window display that frequently attracts the attention of passers by. In an extension to this commitment, the Showroom hosts workshops for students and teachers from fashion schools around the country for knowledge sharing, encouraging designers to dream big and achieve their ambitions through a core understanding of the different elements required in the design process.

Visitors can see first hand the extensive YKK product range at the showroom; comprising zippers, hook-and- loop fasteners, fabric tapes, plastic products, snaps and buttons, ideal for use across fashion design, helping to turn creative visions into a reality.

About YKK

Founded in 1934 by Tadao Yoshida in Japan, YKK stands for Yoshida Kogyo Kabushikikaisha. Today, YKK is synonymous with innovation and technology and can be seen on many of the world's leading fashion and accessory products. The company develops and produces a range of fastening solutions, including zippers, hook-and- loop fasteners, fabric tapes and plastic products, snaps and buttons for all fashion applications and leather goods, technical garments, furnishings, trims for the automotive sector and more. Its’ state of the art technology and unrivalled reputation has made YKK one of the world's market leaders for fastening productions.

