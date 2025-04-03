Away That Day teams up with Gigi & Olive to launch bridal swimwear

Luxury sustainable swimwear brand Away That Day has partnered with bridal and gifting brand Gigi & Olive to create an eco-conscious swimwear collection designed for brides-to-be and their bridal parties.

The bridal capsule collection combines classic bridal details with Away That Day’s best-selling styles to create “a piece for every bridal moment,” from the hen and wedding pool party to the honeymoon.

It features elegant one-pieces and bikinis in a soft, bridal white colour palette, alongside lace cover-ups and elevated crochet pieces, which have been designed to blend both brands’ aesthetics with feminine details and signature touches, such as rose detailing, ruffles and unique hardware.

Each swim piece has also been made with eco-friendly regenerated nylon, with a special interliner construction to prevent transparency when wet.

Away That Day x Gigi & Olive bridal swimwear collection Credits: Away That Day / Gigi & Olive

Highlights include the Turks & Caicos bikini set featuring a bandeau style top and high-rise bottoms both featuring a gold / pearl-like ring detailing, and the Sardinia bikini adorned with a statement rosette.

Georgie Le Roux, founder of Gigi & Olive, said in a statement: “I had always wanted to do an amazing bridal swimwear collection, but I knew I needed a fantastic partner. We have always admired Away That Day and their sustainable approach to beautiful, flattering swimwear, so when the opportunity came to collaborate, it felt like a perfect match.

“With so many brides now celebrating across multiple occasions - engagement parties, hen dos, honeymoons, and destination weddings - it felt like the right time to create a collection that blends our signature playful, modern, and personal aesthetic with Away That Day’s expertise in premium, sustainable swimwear.”

Inge Kotze, founder and chief executive of Away That Day, added: “We receive countless requests for bridal swim, so dare I say, this was the easiest ‘yes’ to a collaboration! From our very first meeting, Georgie and I were completely aligned, making the design process an absolute joy.”

The Away That Day x Gigi & Olive bridal swimwear collection is available from both brands’ websites and at Selfridges and Ounass. The brands will be celebrating the collaboration with a special pop-up at luxury department store Selfridges from April 7, where brides can receive free personalisation on their swimwear over the launch weekend.

