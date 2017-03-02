Balenciaga in controversy over casting directors

- Sara Ehlers |
n the midst of fashion week shows, Balenciaga has found itself in a controversy. Throughout Paris Fashion Week, U.S. casting director James Scully claimed that the fashion house was abusing models during castings for the upcoming shows.
So true to my promise at #bofvoices that I would be a voice for any models, agents or all who see things wrong with this business I'm disappointed to come to Paris and hear that the usual suspects are up to the same tricks. I was very disturbed to hear from a number of girls this morning that yesterday at the Balenciaga casting Madia & Ramy (serial abusers) held a casting in which they made over 150 girls wait in a stairwell told them they would have to stay over 3 hours to be seen and not to leave. In their usual fashion they shut the door went to lunch and turned off the lights, to the stairs leaving every girl with only the lights of their phones to see. Not only was this sadistic and cruel it was dangerous and left more than a few of the girls I spoke with traumatized. Most of the girls have asked to have their options for Balenciaga cancelled as well as Hermes and Ellie Saab who they also cast for because they refuse to be treated like animals. Balenciaga part of Kering it is a public company and these houses need to know what the people they hire are doing on their behalf before a well deserved law suit comes their way. On top of that I have heard from several agents, some of whom are black that they have received mandate from Lanvin that they do not want to be presented with women of color. And another big house is trying to sneak 15 year olds into paris! It's inconceivable to me that people have no regard for human decency or the lives and feelings of these girls, especially when too too many of these models are under the age of 18 and clearly not equipped to be here but god forbid well sacrifice anything or anyone for an exclusive right? If this behavior continues it's gonna be a long cold week in paris. Please keep sharing your stories with me and I will continue to to share them for you. It seems to be the only way we can force change and give the power back to you models and agents where it rightfully belongs. And I encourage any and all to share this post #watchthisspace
Scully had made allegations that over 150 girls had to wait in a stairwell over three hours to be seen. Through an Instagram post which revealed the claims, Scully stated that the stairwell had also shut the lights off while the casting directors Maida Gregori Boina and Rami Fernandes took off for lunch. “Not only was this sadistic and cruel it was dangerous and left more than a few of the girls I spoke with traumatized,” Scully stated in his post. While Boina and Fernandes also cast for Ellie Saab and Hermes for models, some of the girls had asked Scully to disassociate from those shows as well. He also brought up that some fashion houses were trying to use underage models as well, further confirming the indecency of some of the casting rituals for Paris Fashion Week.
Because of these issues, Balenciaga reacted immediately and fired its casting directors. The house discontinued its relationship with the casting agency it was using and also wrote an apology to the models for what had happened. Yesterday, the fashion house released a statement stating its apologies towards the models and for the incident. “Balenciaga condemns this incident and will continue to be deeply committed to ensure the most respectful working conditions for the models,” the brand said in a statement. While the fashion house may have initially received backlash for the incident, it seems the ready-to-wear brand is doing its best to make amends through acting immediately.
