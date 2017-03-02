Balenciaga in controversy over casting directors

n the midst of fashion week shows, Balenciaga has found itself in a controversy. Throughout Paris Fashion Week, U.S. casting director James Scully claimed that the fashion house was abusing models during castings for the upcoming shows.

Scully had made allegations that over 150 girls had to wait in a stairwell over three hours to be seen. Through an Instagram post which revealed the claims, Scully stated that the stairwell had also shut the lights off while the casting directors Maida Gregori Boina and Rami Fernandes took off for lunch. “Not only was this sadistic and cruel it was dangerous and left more than a few of the girls I spoke with traumatized,” Scully stated in his post. While Boina and Fernandes also cast for Ellie Saab and Hermes for models, some of the girls had asked Scully to disassociate from those shows as well. He also brought up that some fashion houses were trying to use underage models as well, further confirming the indecency of some of the casting rituals for Paris Fashion Week.

Because of these issues, Balenciaga reacted immediately and fired its casting directors. The house discontinued its relationship with the casting agency it was using and also wrote an apology to the models for what had happened. Yesterday, the fashion house released a statement stating its apologies towards the models and for the incident. “Balenciaga condemns this incident and will continue to be deeply committed to ensure the most respectful working conditions for the models,” the brand said in a statement. While the fashion house may have initially received backlash for the incident, it seems the ready-to-wear brand is doing its best to make amends through acting immediately.