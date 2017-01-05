Bally to merge men's and women's catwalk shows

Swiss luxury brand Bally has announced it will merge its men's and women's catwalk presentations into one show during Milan's women's fashion week next month.

The decision is part of a new business strategy and a natural step, design director Pablo Coppola told WWD. 'There is clearly a need to rethink the way we are showing collections. We have taken our time to address the evolving landscape, and this feels the right direction for the season,” he said.

There is a growing list of merged catwalk presentations this year, including Burberry, Paul Smith and Vivienne Westwood in London, as well as Gucci and Bottega Veneta in Milan.

London Fashion Week Men's, which starts on Friday this week, will see of host of mixed shows, including Sibling, Casely-Hayford and Christopher Raeburn.

Photo credit: Bally campaign