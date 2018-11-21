Balmain elected as guest member of Paris Couture

The Chambre Synicale de la Haute Couture, Paris' governing couture fashion body, has elected Balmain as its newest guest member, WWD has reported. Last month Balmain said they would be joining the couture calendar this coming January. Paris Couture Week is set to take place from January 21 to 24.

At its supervisory board meeting on November 16, the Chambre Syndicale also reappointed Aganovich, Antonio Grimaldi, Azzaro Couture, Christophe Josse, Georges Hobeika, Guo Pei, Iris van Herpen, Maison Rabih Kayrouz, Ralph & Russo, RVDK/Ronald van der Kemp, Ulyana Sergeenko, Xuan, Yuima Nakazato and Zuhair Murad as guest members for next season.

This marks Balmain's first return to couture since the late great Oscar de la Renta designed the couture collections for the house up until 2002.

Balmain is in a unique position given that 80 percent of their sales come from ready-to-wear. The brand has a growing international following, and a strong celebrity clientele base, including reality star and social media influencer Kim Kardashian West.

photo: via Balmain.com