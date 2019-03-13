Barneys announces new flagship in American Dream

Barneys New York shared news today of its plans to open its newest flagship location at American Dream, a new shopping center in Bergen County, New Jersey. The shopping center is slated to open later this year, offering an elite experience in shopping, lifestyle and leisure activities.

American Dream is under development by Triple Five Group, who currently own the two largest shopping and entertainment centers in North America: Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall. The 3-million-square-foot project will include at least 250 retail stores, which will be complemented by over 19 acres of entertainments space including a fully enclosed DreamWorks water park and a Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park.

The site for American Dream is roughly 20 miles from the new Hudson Yards shopping and experiential district, which opens on Manhattan's West Side this week.

The new Barneys flagship within American Dream will be a creative venue with innovation spaces and experiential activations. Barneys will sell its assortment of luxury womenswear, menswear, beauty, home and childrenswear selections over two floors that cover around 50 thousand square feet. The flagship will also feature the retailer's restaurant, Freds at Barneys New York

"We are thrilled to open our newest Barneys New York location at American Dream, a truly one-of-a-kind experiential retail environment," Daniella Vitale, Chief Executive Officer and President of Barneys New York said in a statement.

"Barneys New York at American Dream will be a creative destination for modern luxury, entertainment, and food. With our designer edit, unique activations, and sophisticated dining at Freds at Barneys New York, Barneys will provide a singular experience for guests at American Dream."