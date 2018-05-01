Barneys New York launches podcast

Barneys New York is launching its first podcast with an eight-episode series celebrating fashion, style and culture, launching on May 2.

The first season of ‘The Barneys Podcast’ will be an ‘In Conversation’ weekly discussion with designers including Rick Owens and Jonathan Adler, celebrity hair stylist Sally Hershberger, and chief content officer of Teen Vogue and Them, Phillip Picardi.

The podcast will air weekly and will speak with guests in their area of expertise, “leading to deep and provocative conversations,” stated the retailer in a statement.

The first episode features Barneys New York chief executive Daniella Vitale, the company's first female chief executive in its 95-year history, speaking with artist, poet and activist Cleo Wade about women's issues and leadership.

Other conversations will include Rick Owens discussing his unconventional approach to design, recent retrospective, and his perspective on today's fashion trends with creative director Matthew Mazzucca, while creative ambassador-at-large Simon Doonan will interview designer, and husband, Jonathan Adler on everything from the sacred themes in his creations to their first date.

"Being at the centre of the creative and fashion worlds, Barneys New York has so many stories to tell," said Daniella Vitale executive officer and president of Barneys New York, in a statement. "We are so excited to share these fun and thought-provoking conversations with some of the most interesting people in fashion, design, art, and media."

Listeners can subscribe to the Barneys New York first season podcast, ‘In Conversation’ on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, with the first episode premiering on May 2, with weekly episodes following on a Wednesday.