Barts FW22 Collection

BARTS launches a new accessory collection for fall/winter ’22/‘23 in distinctive colours and shapes that will help you make a smooth transition as you move through the seasons. It’s going to be a beautiful winter!

Function meets Fashion

We are bringing the practical elements of outdoor gear to our trend-focused customers. We’ve mixed comfortable with a modern twist by adding printed teddy and quilted details. Our water repellent bucket hats will help you combat an autumn downpour, completely in style. Soft pastel tones bring a natural freshness to the utilitarian feel, while the contrasting hits of orange and army-style capture an outdoor sensibility. For the pre-fall season we merged the best elements of an urban look with a contemporary outdoor style, starring tie-dye beanies, the checked bucket hat and colour block patterns.

Wearable Optimism

In these challenging times, one thing is certain: there is strong desire for endless positivity and optimism. Our new uplifting collection of bold knits, tie-dye pieces and colour block patterns is infused with creativity and joy. Colour combinations like bright blue, navy and dark celadon make an authentic style statement.

Traditional Crafts & Recycled Denim

Observing nature has enabled our designers to incorporate new elements into their designs, using fair isle knitting and traditional hand knit techniques to create a new range of products. Brand new in this collection are our recycled denim items. The key pieces are our knits made of recycled denim yarn, incredibly strong yet smoothly textured. Vintage fabrics are given a new lease of life by creating accessories made from post-consumer recycled denim yarns. Preloved but well-loved.

