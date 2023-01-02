BARTS FW23/24 Kids

At BARTS, we value the outdoors. For that reason, we like to inspire children to go out and explore as early as possible. This collection helps our kids discover not only the world around them, but also their own style. With natural patterns and colours, we make the step to nature as small as possible.

Focus on fun

The collection is full of cheerful and colourful designs. Beanies with a fun monster design, gloves with figures on the fingers and colour combinations that make the greyest days a lot livelier. With BARTS accessories, every child explores the world with a smile on their face.

A touch of vintage

Sometimes it is good to look back at the past and learn from it. This is also what our designers thought when they were designing our new Kids collection. By looking to the past, our designers have used the right materials, colours and knits to design a range of accessories that exude the vintage look and feel of a few decades ago. Quality, comfort and vintage appeal guaranteed.

Warm materials

Whatever design you choose, the most important thing is of course keeping your child warm. We are all too aware of this, which is why we use the warmest materials available. These include materials such as faux fur, faux shearling and teddy. Imitation forms of fur and sheep's wool that, in addition to great looks, also guarantee warmth. So every child goes out well protected this winter. With BARTS, it will be a pleasure to go out this winter!

