BARTS SS22 Swimwear Collection

'The swimwear collection 2022 is inspired by the elements of water and earth. Mystical jungles, geographical features, hidden beaches and the beauty of the ocean. Expressed in happy colours and bold prints. The key trends are tie dye, animal skins and shimmers.

The mix & match swimwear collection allows endless combinations and is further enriched with beautiful kaftans, bags and durable raffia hats to create your perfect summer look.

BARTS strives to be outstanding in design, comfort and fit. But most important, BARTS wants you to feel confident and feminine.