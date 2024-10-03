Béis launches resale platform with Trove

Béis, the luggage brand founded by actress Shay Mitchell, is teaming up with resale tech company Trove to offer a new resale platform to offer pre-loved Béis products.

‘Second Béis’ will let consumers buy gently used best-selling Béis products, including weekenders, rollers, backpacks, and commuter totes/duffles.

Adeela Hussain Johnson, chief executive of Béis, said in a statement: "This programme does two things — it gives our bags a longer lifecycle, and it gives us the opportunity to reach more lives. We know there are people out there who haven’t been able to try our products yet, and we see Second Béis as a new access point to bring them into our community.

"We’ve seen how much the younger generations are leaning into shopping second-hand and investing in pieces that will last, and we think this ethos deeply resonates with our goals for this programme. Consumers who might not have shopped our brand before will be able to experience the function, fashion, and versatility of our products while also engaging with our goal to make sure all of our bags — even the ones with minor cosmetic imperfections — keep traveling."

Béis luggage product range Credits: Béis

The move marks Trove’s first true luggage brand partner and will see the platform powered by Trove’s resale operations and Shopify integration technology to offer customers a seamless shopping experience for pre-loved items, including mixed-cart functionality, enabling customers to combine new and used products in a single checkout for convenience.

On the operational side, Trove’s Recommerce Warehouse Management System (ReWMS) will manage logistics, from inspecting items to intelligently routing them to their optimal selling channel or next-best-use outcome to ensure efficient integration of inventory data into Béis’ existing commerce stack.

Terry Boyle, chief executive of Trove, added: “Second Béis demonstrates how Trove’s platform is driving growth in an increasingly broad range of product categories.

“With recommerce modules available for any inventory type and program launches possible in as little as 4 weeks, Trove is putting profitable resale within reach for any brand. With Béis and 40 other brands live on our platform, there’s never been a better time for shoppers to find compelling pre-owned items, directly from the brands they love.”