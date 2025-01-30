Belt Fashion, part of HVEG Accessories Group, achieves ICS B-rating: a milestone in social responsibility and quality

Belt Fashion is proud to announce that its in-house production facility, located in the Netherlands, has recently undergone an ICS audit (Initiative for Compliance and Sustainability) and achieved an impressive B-rating. This score is a significant recognition of their commitment to social responsibility, quality, and compliance with international standards throughout their supply chain.

What does this score mean for customers?

For Belt Fashion’s (HVEG Accessories Group) customers, this score guarantees that they are working with a reliable and socially responsible partner. The production facility takes pride in having its efforts to operate ethically and responsibly officially acknowledged. This recognition not only enables them to better serve their existing customers but also opens doors to new partnerships with companies that value social responsibility and quality.

Credits: HVEG Fashion Group

Valid for two years: a strong foundation for the future

The ICS audit is a rigorous and independent evaluation process that assesses companies on essential factors such as working conditions, workplace safety, and compliance with laws and regulations. The achieved B-rating is valid for two years and provides a solid foundation for future growth and collaboration. With this rating, Belt Fashion meets high international standards and will continue to invest in improvements and innovative solutions to support its customers with the highest quality products and services.

Credits: HVEG Fashion Group

About Belt Fashion

Belt Fashion is a leading supplier of leather belts with a strong focus on innovation, social responsibility, and customer satisfaction. With its production facility based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Belt Fashion is dedicated to supporting customers worldwide with products and services that meet the highest standards of quality and responsibility. Belt Fashion, alongside Wink Accessoires and Wink Optics, is part of HVEG Accessories Group.

Want to learn more?

Would you like to know more about what our ICS audit means for our collaboration or how we can strengthen social responsibility and compliance in your supply chain?

Contact via:

info@beltfashion.nl

+31 40 235 3400.