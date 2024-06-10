BFA launches new English-language program in Business & Fashion

This September, the Business Fashion Academy introduces a brand new, English-language program focused on the intersection of business and fashion.

Program integrates fashion and business for a dynamic career

The curriculum of this new program is rich and versatile, covering both the business and creative facets of the fashion world. Students will gain thorough knowledge in areas such as fashion design, online marketing, branding, styling, trends, photography, artificial intelligence, and sustainable fashion. This knowledge is combined with crucial business skills, including financial management of business plans, purchasing, sales, handling various revenue models, networking, discipline, and developing a strong mindset.

"The new program offers a comprehensive curriculum that encompasses both the business and creative aspects of fashion," says the director of the Business Fashion Academy. "We are committed to equipping our students with the skills necessary to innovate and excel in the rapidly evolving fashion industry." Graduates are ready to start their own businesses, work as freelancers, or pursue a career within the fashion industry.

Credits: Business Fashion Academy

Learning from top industry professionals

The teaching staff consists of experienced professionals who have worked at leading fashion houses such as Yves Saint Laurent, Lacoste, Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, and Viktor & Rolf. The program is held in the heart of Utrecht, a city known for its cultural diversity and historical richness, providing an inspiring environment for both domestic and international students.

Application

With the launch of this new program, the Business Fashion Academy reaffirms its role as a pioneer in educating future fashion professionals. Enrollment for the program is now open, and interested individuals are encouraged to register quickly due to the expected high demand. More information about the program and how to apply can be found here.