BFC outlines provisional London Fashion Week schedule

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced its provisional schedule for the upcoming London Fashion Week (LFW), set to take place from September 15 to 19.

It will be the first LFW to be held since the BFC initiated an “experimental” format as part of an ongoing transition phase, which last saw just six designers participate in its June show.

For September, however, the line up is noticeably more brimming, with a number of regulars appearing on the roster, including Burberry, Erdem, JW Anderson, Eudon Choi, Roksanda and Simone Rocha.

This year’s BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund winner 16Arlington will also be returning to the schedule, as well as BFC Fashion Trust 2023 recipients Chopova Lowena and Molly Goddard.

BFC NewGen celebrates 30th year

There are a slew of new arrivals joining LFW for the first time, including Eirinn Hayhow, Holzweiler, Pīferi, Spencer Badu and SRVC.

BFC said that the final physical and digital schedule will be released later in August, where further updates and specific information regarding the format will become available.

Simultaneous to the 30th anniversary of the BFC NewGen initiative, the project’s show space will return to The Old Selfridges Hotel, where a number of participating designers will be presenting their collections, including Chet Lo, Conner Ives, Feben, Helen Kirkum and Labrum London.

LFW will also be collaborating with Ukrainian Fashion Week to bring three Ukrainian designers – Gasanova, My Sleeping Gypsy and Nadya Dyzyak – to the event, as part of the ‘Support Ukrainian Fashion’ initiative.

The fashion week comes amid BFC’s plans to shift its strategy towards positioning UK fashion as a “catalyst for change”, and driving a more supportive business model that allows brands to gain easier access to the council’s offerings.

As part of the new strategy, BFC said it would likely be implementing changes into its fashion week schedule, potentially removing LFW’s January edition in light of the shifting needs of designers.