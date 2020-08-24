BFC reveals provisional line-up for London Fashion Week

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has revealed the provisional calendar for the upcoming London Fashion Week (LFW) taking place between 17 and 22 September.

The co-ed event will be a mix of digital and physical events and feature big-name brands including the likes of Burberry, Richard Quinn, Matty Bovan, Emilia Wickstead, Rixo, Phoebe English and Bianca Saunders.

Like all international fashion weeks, LFW was forced to cancel its physical event in June following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. BFC instead launched its first gender neutral, entirely digital format between 12 and 15 June.

The three-day catwalkless event comprised films, video discussions and workshops, among other things, hosted by designers, creatives, artists and brand partners.

However, under government social distancing guidelines, the upcoming hybrid LFW will be able to take place in part through physical shows combined with digital activations on londonfashionweek.co.uk.

LFW to host physical shows for first time since pandemic

The provisional calendar has been split into three sections: those showcasing purely physical shows, those showcasing digital and physical shows, and those showcasing purely digital shows (the majority).

Brands and designers showcasing in physical-only formats are: Amanda Wakeley, Roksanda, Sharon Wauchob, Simone Rocha, and the University of Westminster Menswear.

Brands and designers showcasing in digital and physical formats are: Bethany Williams, Bora Asku, Burberry, David Koma, Emilia Wickstead, Emilio de la Morena, Erdem, Eudon Choi, Feng Chen Wang, Halpern, Margaret Howell, Mark Fast, Osman Yousefzada, paria/Farzaneh, Paul Costelloe, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Pronounce, Richard Malone, Supriya Lele, Temperley London, Victoria Beckham.

Brands and designers showcasing in digital-only formats are: 16Arlington, 1X1 Studio, 8ON8, Accidental Cutting, Ahluwalia, Alexander White, Art School, Bianca Saunders, British GQ, Charlotte Knowles, Choose Love, Constanca Entrudo, Danshan, Edeline Lee, Edward Crutchley, Eftychia, Evening Standard, Fashion Zoo, gu_de, Hill and Friends, Hillier Bartley, Jamie Wei Huang, JD.com, Inc, Joor, Jordanluca, Kaushik Velendra, Kikiito, Lavazza, Luna Del Pinal, Lupe Gajardo, Lyph, Marques ' Almeida, Marrknull, Matty Bovan, Maxxij, Mercedes-Benz, Misa Harada, MTV, Natasha Zinko x DuoLtd, On|Off Presents..., Otiumberg, palmer//harding, Phoebe English, Qasimi, Raeburn, Richard Quinn, Rixo, Robyn Lynch, Roker, Sonia Carrasco, Stephen Jones, Susan Fang, Tiger of Sweden, Tiscar Espadas, Toga, Toni&Guy, Typical Freaks, Underage, Vinti Andrews, and Xander Zhou.

As Covid-19 social safety measures are being eased across the world, fashion weeks are taking their first timid steps back into the physical realm.

Earlier this month, Copenhagen fashion Week merged physical and digital aspects for its 72-hour long hybrid showcase, which included a mix of classic catwalk staging, video presentations and panels talks. Similarly, New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week will be launching physical and digital hybrid shows next month.

Photo: Erdem SS19, Catwalkpictures