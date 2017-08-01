BFC shortens London Fashion Week Men’s

The British Fashion Council has confirmed key dates for the 2018 schedule, which includes the shortening of the January edition of London Fashion Week Men’s by a day. The autumn/winter 2018 men’s collections will now run from Saturday, January 6 to Monday, January 8, starting later and losing a day.

The move follows British Fashion Council’s consultation with designers and key national and international guests, and that it decided to “allow more time between the holiday period and London Fashion Week Men’s in January”.

The men’s showcase will revert back to four days in June, running from June 8-11.

The British Fashion Council also announced the London Fashion Week dates, it will run from February 16-20 and from September 14-18.