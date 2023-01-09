Björn Borg invites you to train together as the brand kicks off A/W 23 collection launch with a Bang

Björn Borg, the leading Swedish sports fashion brand, has kicked off its Autumn/Winter 2023 collection launch with a bang. “Our goal remains the same: building the number one sports fashion brand,” says Henrik Bunge, CEO of Björn Borg.

Ready to unite people through its core values of passion, empowerment, cultivating a winning attitude, and being bold and magnetic - Björn Borg has unveiled its new collection for Autumn/Winter 2023. Placing sustainability at the heart of the collection, Björn Borg's strong heritage continues to shape its product offering today. Encouraging people to use sports as a tool to be the best they can, to Train to Live, the new A/W 23 collection features an array of innovative products made using sustainable materials and designed to inspire people to be more.

Image: Björn Borg

Björn Borg is hosting its sell-in appointments for A/W 23 in a gym to drive this core message home. “So that we can work out together, in Björn Borg, of course,” says Bunge. “Then we can get down to business and work together to grow the future of Björn Borg.” In addition, the brand has launched a series of London-based activities to get people engaged with the brand over the holiday season.

Building on the record success of 2021, the brand continues to design with sustainability in mind. 100% of the materials used to make the products in its A/W 23 collection are sustainably sourced, either made from renewable resources or sourced in a way that has a minimal impact on the environment. Rather than using conventional polyester or lycra to create its swimwear products for A/W 23, Björn Borg used REPREVE® fibres, a recycled performance fibre made from plastic bottles collected from coastal areas in developing countries or areas that lack formal waste or recycling systems. To date, more than 32 billion bottles have been collected and used to produce REPREVE® fibres.

The collection for A/W 2023 includes core items for people's everyday training wardrobe, as well as specialised garments, undergarments, swimwear and more, all featuring Björn Borg's unique branding and a versatile colour card. The new A/W 23 underwear range is a comprehensive collection which features materials ranging from organic cotton, TENCEL™ Lyocell and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ and recycled polyester.

For A/W23, Björn Borg introduces its Running Club. Specially designed for running with all the technical aspects and design features associated with the sport, this category includes core products such as the Running Seamless T-Shirt, Running Tights and Running 2-1 Shorts.

The Running Seamless T-shirt provides enhanced comfort. Featuring a tight fit and mesh structure at the sides and under the armholes for increased ventilation, this key style is also available in a long-sleeve version.

Image: Running Seamless Lond Sleece Tee by Björn Borg

Björn Borg's Running Tights have been tried and tested to perfection, ensuring they stay in place and will not disturb the runner during their workout. The fabric is lightweight and breathable, while the additional pocket at the back is ideal for storing keys or cards.

The Running 2-1 Shorts offer a unique construction, ensuring they can be worn without underwear for maximum comfort with full support. A hook is located between the two waistbands to secure keys during the run, while the additional side pockets are large enough to accommodate a cell phone. All products in the Running Club also feature reflective elements for extra safety when running at night.

A staple within the collection each season, the Borg Hero's includes high-branded must-have pieces for men, including the Classic Tee, Tech Tee and Lite Tee in a series of seasonal colours.

Image: Tech Tee by Björn Borg

Björn Borg's Christmas campaign includes advertising on the London underground across London; Green Park, Bond Street, Knightsbridge and Oxford Circus. Teaming up with British department store John Lewis, the brand is hosting a Christmas pop-up shop at its iconic Oxford Street Store. Showcasing Björn Borg's twist on Christmas with silver tennis balls, the theme plays back to its heritage and displays an extensive range of underwear. Bringing together people who share its values, Björn Borg hosted an influencer event at 1Rebel in Oxford Circus London that truly brought to life its philosophy, and brand ethos while allowing influencers to road-test our latest collection, sweat and network.

Image: Björn Borg

Want to experience Björn Borg's 'Train to Live' philosophy in person? Contact CM Delta for an appointment to see Björn Borg's complete A/W23 Collection - [email protected]

CM Delta is the distributor of Björn Borg in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. Products are stocked in Arnotts, Brown Thomas, Fenwick, Harrods, John Lewis, and Selfridges. The brand is quickly growing through UK & IRE; we are looking for new partners to join us on the journey to becoming the number 1 sports fashion brand.