Blundstone 150TH anniversary Boot #150

150 years of design and craftsmanship come together in our limited edition anniversary boot. A nod to our history and our icons.

The premium leather upper is a rich auburn colour inspired by the earthy tones found on our island home of Tasmania. Our anniversary boot celebrates the milestone of our 150th birthday in 2020. 150 is embossed into the outer heel leather, as well as stamped in the bronze leather lining. Finishing touches include smooth leather rolled edges and a gold update with 150 featured on our pull tabs. Available for a limited time only, our anniversary boot is a testament to the supreme comfort and timeless design that we’ve become synonymous with over the last 150 years.

• Durable TPU outsole

• Cushioned midsole for comfort

• SPS Max Comfort system for outstanding shock absorption

• Removable comfort footbed

• Leather Lined

About Blundstone

Since 1870, Blundstone has made the toughest, no-nonsense footwear for work and play. Decades of innovative design and production mean Blundstone now oversees a global supply chain bringing together the best ideas, components and designs to complement a wide range of products - from the iconic elastic-sided boots loved worldwide, to gumboots, lace-up safety footwear for men and women, heavy industrial footwear and casual boots. Products are developed by a team based in Hobart who use the best resources available from all over the world to develop footwear that keeps pushing the boundaries.