At A-dam, we invent and design our own iconography for all our different products. Also, for our collections we are always looking for icons with a nostalgic value, something that might remind you of the past, often something from the 80s and 90s. And in addition, we like to do collaborations with well-known figures and heroes, who have already conquered the hearts of many. We are therefore proud to present our collaboration with Bob Ross, the American landscape painter, who caused a furore on television with his hit series The Joy of Painting.

We started our collaboration with Bob Ross with two casual T-shirts, for him and her, which are both made of GOTS certified organic cotton. A classic white T-shirt with Bob Ross' famous face embroidered on the left chest and a midnight blue T-shirt with Bob Ross' signature embroidered on the left chest and an interpretation of one of his paintings as a screen print on the back. We will be releasing more items in the near future.

Bob Ross X A-dam Collaboration

For the campaign, we traveled to the mountains surrounding Barcelona to create a likeness of the landscape painting that appears on the back of our blue shirt. There we waited until magic hour to capture the most magical images. Just as magical as Bob Ross' paintings.

In the words of Bob Ross: "There are no mistakes, only happy accidents". We can say that our collaboration with Bob Ross is one big happy accident.