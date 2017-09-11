Boohoo to launch debut in-house cosmetic range

London - Online fashion retailer Boohoo.com is set to launch its first own branded cosmetic line this month under the name Boohoo Cosmetics.

The in-house beauty range, which is set to include lipsticks, contour and highlighting palettes, eyeshadows as well as primers, claims to suit the needs of everyone “from make-up professionals to beauty novices.” The cosmetic collection was inspired by the latest beauty trends, and aims to offer products for natural day time looks to dramatic evening styles. The first collection of Boohoo Cosmetics is set to range from 4 to 19 pounds and is set to launch online this September.

Boohoo’s cosmetics launch sees the fashion retailer expand its currently beauty offering, as Boohoo currently offers a number of beauty brands, including Techic, w7 and Cougar. It’s in-house beauty range debut comes as an increasing number of UK fashion retailers, including Topshop, New Look and Next invest in developing and expanding their own-brand make up.