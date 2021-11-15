BoohooMan launches first augmented reality campaign

Online fast fashion retailer BoohooMan has launched its first augmented reality campaign ahead of Black Friday.

The ‘Hack Friday’ campaign is a new dystopian vision of its Black Friday promotions and features their digital character and ‘hacker’ Robin, who has infiltrated the world of fashion by offering up “unexpected discounts” for all consumers.

The global campaign features several Billboards and fly posters containing the QR code, which upon scanning will open the augmented experience where the hacker comes to life and reveals additional offers to the customer. These offers will be on top of site promos allowing the customer to receive a higher percentage off-site at Boohooman.com.

Head of e-commerce at BoohooMan, Victoria Pearson, said in a statement: “Our aim was to lift traditional billboard spaces by utilising augmented reality alongside the cyber hacking revolution. This campaign is the first of a number of digital projects we are working on to provide more value to customer’s long term.”

Image: courtesy of BoohooMan

BoohooMan chief executive Samir Kamani added: “This is an exciting time for the BoohooMan. We are able to give customers the opportunity to scan our posters and billboards around the world to receive special offers and experience our virtual reality. We’re proud to be one of the first to launch an interactive digital experience on this scale.”