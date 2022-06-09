Bottega Veneta brings past collections back on sale

Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta has opened a new section on its website where products from past collections are once again available for sale.

‘Bottega Series’ was launched Tuesday, June 7, as reported by Leo Rongone, managing director of the Kering subsidiary, on Wednesday during the 2022 Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen.

Currently, the Cabat and Banana bag models are offered in three colours each. The archival pieces, the oldest of which is about three-years-old, will be updated monthly on the website and are available for the original price the product had at the initial launch of the collection, according to the Bottega Veneta boss.

The pieces do not come as second-hand products from customers, as is often the case with similar concepts, but from the brand's own stock.

"We are so excited about these products that we want to offer them to our customer’s with the drop principle," Rongone said.

The strategy as a unique selling point

To reintroduce past collections into the assortment without a price change is a rather atypical approach for a fashion house. However, the brand, which does not rely on striking logomania and whose braided handbags have become a trademark, stands out for its unusual and sometimes radical strategies.

With former chief designer Daniel Lee, who left the label in November , came the “ Bottega Green ”. Not only did the colour grow from the fashion house's assortment to one of the most popular colours of the past year, it also graced various buildings and landmarks in major marketing campaigns - including the Great Wall of China.

Bottega Veneta also attracted attention in the German capital last year, when, following the brand’s fashion show, a party was said to have taken place, which did not go hand in hand with the covid-19 rules at the time. However, on social media Bottega Veneta decided to pull out completely, deleting all of its social media channels. Instead, it launched its own digital magazine .

Overall, Bottega Veneta has been a bit quieter following the designer changeover, but the label still seems to have an idea or two in its bag of tricks with CEO Rongone.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.