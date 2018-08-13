Boux Avenue unveils debut activewear collection

Lingerie retailer Boux Avenue has launched its debut activewear collection, ‘Boux Active’ featuring leggings, crop tops and vests in various print and block colours.

The collection, which hit stores on August 10, consists of three leggings styles, three crop top styles and a vest in three different prints - leaf, marble and floral, as well as colour block styles in purple, green black and grey.

Using “practical and unrestricted fabrics” the brand states the collection is perfect for both “Pilates and lattes,” and has been designed to enable customers to mix-and-match looks to suit their style.

Debby Duckett, Boux Avenue buying director said in a press release: “At Boux Avenue we are very excited to launch our new activewear range, which has perfect synergy with the rest of our Boux collection.

“The strength of the range is in the fashion-led prints of florals, leaves and marble with pops of solid colours, allowing those wearing Boux Active to stand out from the crowd.”

The range is available in sizes 6-18 and is priced from 16-24 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Boux Avenue