Brand Ambassador Joe Jonas Attends Scotch & Soda Event at Bloomingdale’s

On Saturday, October 19th, Scotch & Soda the Amsterdam-based fashion brand, celebrated its Fall 2024 collection with international pop star, songwriter, actor and brand ambassador Joe Jonas at Bloomingdale’s on 57th Street in New York City.

Jonas, wearing the Scotch & Soda x Joe Jonas Twill Worker Chore Jacket ($268) and Straight Fit Twill Chino ($168), made a special appearance at the retailer to support the launch of his new campaign & capsule collection with Scotch & Soda. The exclusive collection, co-designed with Jonas, seamlessly blends Scotch & Soda’s signature style with the artist’s vibrant, playful fashion sense.

Joe Jonas Credits: Scotch & Soda

Over 200 fans and consumers attended and had the opportunity to take photos with Joe, enjoy branded refreshments, and listen to his engaging Q&A session with Bloomingdale’s Fashion Director, David Thielebeule.

Joe Jonas Collection at Bloomingdale's Credits: Scotch & Soda