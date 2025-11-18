Brand Radar: Matinique and five decades of urban menswear

Matinique, the Copenhagen-born menswear brand, has quietly built a 50-year legacy blending classic tailoring with contemporary style. Founded in 1973 by Danish entrepreneur Niels Martinsen, the label evolved from a local vision into an international fashion name. Today the brand is synonymous with the modern city man aesthetic, offering sharp yet comfortable clothing that enables men to express individuality with confidence. As Matinique enters its sixth decade, it continues to thrive through a commitment to an accessible price point that belies its high-quality design.

Brand History and Evolution

Matinique’s story began in Copenhagen in 1973, when Martinsen set out to create “comfortable, high-quality and fashionable clothing for men.” The brand quickly earned a reputation in Denmark for its well-tailored urban fashion, and by the early 2000s it had expanded across Europe. In 2002 Matinique underwent a strategic repositioning to recapture its original essence, transforming from a diluted label into a rejuvenated lifestyle brand with a stronger international presence. Despite this evolution the core vision remained resolute: provide clear and simple choices in menswear, clothes that men want to wear. Over the years Matinique balanced timeless Scandinavian elegance with trends, always keeping practicality in mind. In 2014 the Danish fashion house DK Company acquired Matinique, strengthening DK Company’s portfolio of mid-market menswear brands. This acquisition marked a key moment in the brand’s international growth.

Key Success Factors and Social Media Popularity

One of Matinique’s key success factors has been consistency in brand DNA coupled with modern marketing. The label’s hallmark mix of formal and casual elements gives it broad appeal while allowing seasonal creativity. Matinique is known for designs that are masculine, sharp, modern and functional with great attention to fabrics, fit and craftsmanship. These qualities foster strong customer loyalty. In recent years Matinique has amplified its popularity through social-media engagement. The brand’s official Instagram account (≈ 26,000 followers as of 2025) showcases look-books, style tips and behind-the-scenes peeks into the company, with a renewed and fresh eye for branding.

Credits: Matinique

Product Range and Pricing

Matinique’s product range covers the full modern male wardrobe, from tailored suits to casual basics, always with a signature Scandinavian twist. The brand is especially known for fusing formalwear with casualwear: for example pairing a structured blazer with a soft knit or a crisp shirt with jeans, achieving that “timeless elegance with a modern twist” that defines its style. Quality is paramount: comfortable yet durable fabrics, innovative prints or details, strong fits.

Despite its upscale look and feel, Matinique maintains accessible price points, positioning itself in the affordable-premium segment. Core collection items span a reasonable price spectrum: basic cotton T-shirts retail around €29.95, classic button-down shirts typically range from approximately €79 to €99. Outerwear shows the brand’s quality commitment: tailored wool overcoats around €269, lighter bomber jackets and raincoats start near €129.95. Tailoring remains a cornerstone: a well-cut blazer costs about €249, matching trousers around €139, placing a full two-piece suit in the €380-€420 range.

Global Footprint and Target Audience

From its Scandinavian roots, Matinique has grown into a globally recognised menswear label. Matinique is part of DK Company’s portfolio of 25+ brands and the parent group states the portfolio is represented in more than 35 countries. Its international expansion reflects the universal appeal of Matinique’s style ethos. The target audience is the urban, style-conscious man who seeks an “inventive and contemporary look” without sacrificing comfort.

Matinique Store in Berlin. Credits: Matinique

Collections and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Matinique shows no signs of slowing down. The brand typically releases four collections per year in line with the fashion calendar (Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter), often supplemented by smaller capsule drops. This frequent cadence keeps Matinique’s offerings fresh and seasonally relevant, without straying from its consistent identity. The future will likely see Matinique doubling down on its strengths: quality materials, modern-meets-classic designs, and a strong online community. As consumer values shift, the brand is also expected to continue exploring sustainable practices, for example, using more organic cottons or recycled fibers, in line with its parent company’s CSR initiatives.

With flagship stores in fashion hubs and an ever-growing e-commerce presence, Matinique is poised to reach even more style enthusiasts worldwide. After five decades, Matinique has mastered the art of balancing heritage with innovation whilst adapting to current branding tastes. The outlook is therefore bright: by maintaining its professional yet engaging tone and consistently delivering confidence and modern masculinity through clothes, Matinique is set to remain a key player in menswear.