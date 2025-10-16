Brand Radar: Privati Firenze - where Tuscan tradition meets modern knitwear style

Privati Firenze is an Italian knitwear brand, founded and rooted in Tuscany, standing as a modern ambassador of Italian knitwear. Founded in 2015, the label continues a decades-old regional tradition of fine textile production while redefining what Made in Italy means for today’s global consumer.

Known for its sweaters and cardigans crafted from precious yarns such as cashmere, alpaca, and merino wool, the brand appeals to a young, dynamic audience drawn to understated luxury. The Privati wardrobe champions the idea of investing in essentials that last, refined, versatile pieces that quietly express sophistication.

Brand History and Evolution

Although officially established in 2015, Privati Firenze’s roots reach back to Tuscany’s knitwear legacy, with experience in men’s knitwear dating as far back as the late 1980s. Under the umbrella of Foxx S.r.l., based in Agliana near Florence, the brand was born out of a passion for high-quality yarns and a desire to merge artisanal knits with innovation.

Initially focused on men’s luxury knitwear, Privati Firenze mastered the balance between craftsmanship and technology, using advanced knitting techniques, such as 3D knit technology, while preserving the artisanal touch that defines Italian tailoring. Over time, the brand broadened its offering to include womenswear, introducing lighter styles, elegant cardigans, and transitional pieces that blur the line between comfort and sophistication.

Today, every Privati Firenze piece is designed and made in Italy, produced in close collaboration with local artisans and premium suppliers like Loro Piana and Zegna Baruffa. This commitment to quality and heritage has allowed the brand to evolve from a small Tuscan knitwear house into an international label recognized for its philosophy of “quiet luxury”, garments made to last, without excess.

Key Success Factors: Craftsmanship and Social Media

At the heart of Privati Firenze’s success lies its unwavering dedication to craftsmanship. The brand’s collections showcase a deep understanding of texture and proportion, blending premium natural fibers with technical innovation to produce garments that feel as good as they look. This precision in detail has built a loyal following among customers who appreciate refinement without pretense.

Equally vital is the brand’s digital presence. Privati Firenze has skillfully harnessed the power of social media to expand its reach. On Instagram, the label curates an aesthetic that reflects its DNA, serene imagery of Italian landscapes, glimpses of artisanal workshops, and clean, timeless styling. Its account has amassed more than 11,000 followers, growing organically through authenticity and visual storytelling.

Product Range and Pricing

Privati Firenze’s product portfolio revolves around elevated essentials: crewneck and turtleneck sweaters, cardigans, polo knits, and lightweight summer pullovers. The label’s commitment to noble fibers, extrafine merino, mohair, alpaca, and cashmere, anchors its collections in lasting value.

The core price range demonstrates accessible luxury:

Extrafine Merino Crewneck: €114

Mouliné Cashmere Blend Crewneck: €199

Baby Alpaca Cable Knit: €235

Cashmere Poncho: €239

Long Cashmere Cardigan: up to €490

These prices highlight the brand’s focus on attainable craftsmanship, premium, Italian-made garments at a fair price point. Each piece is designed to be seasonless, wearable, and worth keeping.

Global Presence

From its Tuscan base, Privati Firenze has expanded to countries across Europe. Its global e-commerce platform supports international currencies and delivery to destinations in the EU. In addition, the brand collaborates with select luxury boutiques and participates in major trade fairs such as Pitti Uomo in Florence and Modefabriek in Amsterdam.

The brand’s “Privati Firenze Towards the World” initiative further strengthened its presence in markets like the U.S., China, Japan, and Russia, an ambitious move that positioned it among Italy’s emerging global knitwear brands.

Future Outlook

The future for Privati Firenze looks bright. With sustainability as a core pillar in modern fashion, the brand has embraced initiatives like Green Cashmere, which integrates recycled fibers into production without compromising luxury.

Its continued dedication to quality, heritage, and innovation ensures Privati Firenze remains one of Italy’s most promising knitwear names, a label that perfectly captures the spirit of modern Tuscan craftsmanship in a global era of fashion.