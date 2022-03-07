Bridgerton X Malone Souliers collection will launch on March 15

An exclusive fourteen-piece capsule collection of Malone Souliers shoes inspired by the period romance drama series, Bridgerton, is set to launch March 15. The collaboration is a partnership with Netflix and Shondaland, the production company of American producer, screenwriter, and author, Shonda Rhimes, who produced Bridgerton—one of Netflix’s most viewed shows ever—as well as the popular medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, and political thriller, Scandal. The collection launch is set to coincide with a new campaign that celebrates confidence and individuality.

The materials used in the reimagined designs of iconic Malone Souliers styles share the same opulence of the Regency era—the time period in which the show is set—including pale blue floral jacquards, yellow moirés, and feather plumes inspired by the decadent hats featured in the new second season, which is expected to premiere March 25 on Netflix with seasons three and four already in the works. Tasseled loafers and jacquard slippers will be available for men in an homage to the title character for this coming season, Anthony Bridgerton.

Image: Courtesy of Malone Souliers

“I’m so excited to bring this new collection to the world with a Bridgerton-worthy level of drama,” Malone Souliers Creative Director and Founder, Mary Alice Malone, said in a statement. “We had a huge amount of fun designing this collection and getting inspired by the show’s incredible costumes, so I wanted to capture some of that energy for the big reveal. I can’t wait to see these shoes turning heads as they step out in public this spring.”

Malone Souliers shoes are produced in Italy in small, family-run factories in order to keep a close eye on the human rights of those operating within their supply chain. The company is in compliance with all European standards for labor and employment-related laws and is a certified member of the Leather Working Group (LWG), an international organization made up of stakeholders across the leather supply chain that work to promote environmental best practice within leather manufacturing.

“When we partnered with Malone Souliers, we knew that their creativity and craftsmanship aligned with our approach to creating the reimagined world of Bridgerton,” offered Sandie Bailey, Shondaland’s Chief Design and Digital Media Officer. “Now seeing the results of this collaboration, we are incredibly proud to have worked with them on such a daring collection and can’t wait to share it with a global clientele.”

The capsule collection will range in price from 575 to 995 dollars and will be available at MaloneSouliers.com beginning March 15.