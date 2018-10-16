British Fashion Council launches ‘Business of Retail’ partnership with designer pop-up

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is opening the BFC Designer Pop-up on 1 November at Bicester Village, UK, as part of a new two-year partnership with The Bicester Village Shopping Collection.

The partnership - called ‘the Business of Retail’ - will kick off with the launch of a new boutique showcasing a selection of Britain’s most exciting up-and-coming fashion brands, including Christopher Kane, Emilia Wickstead, Eudon Choi, Holly Fulton, Marques’Almeida, Mother of Pearl, Nicholas Kirkwood, Palmer Harding, Perfect Moment, Peter Pilotto, Roksanda, Sharon Wauchob, TEIJA and Teatum Jones.

Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council, said in a statement: “We are delighted to launch the BFC’s new Designer Pop-Up in partnership with Bicester Village, which will include some of the most exciting and creative British brands. We are thrilled to be working with Desirée Bollier and her team on a partnership that will not only allow the designers to benefit from the company’s strong commercial expertise, but also to gain essential business skills to pair with their strong design experience.”

A platform for emerging British fashion brands

The partnership between the BFC and The Bicester Village Shopping Collection hopes to support British designers by creating a specialised programme of business mentorship and commercial opportunity, helping them to take the crucial steps towards establishing themselves on the global stage. The programme is offered to a selection of alumni from the BFC’s owned initiatives and charities, including the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund and the BFC Fashion Trust, as well as a selection of established British brands.

Desirée Bollier, Chief Merchant and Chair of The Bicester Village Shopping Collection, said: “The pool of design talent here in the UK is extraordinary. By working together with the British Fashion Council, it is our ambition to champion this creativity and arm designers with the skills and tools needed to build sustained commercial success. This Designer Pop-up coupled with our ‘Business of Retail’ development programme represents our commitment to great British design and to the future of the British fashion industry as a powerful engine of economic growth.”

The pop-up will last for 11 days, and visitors will have the opportunity to discover emerging British brands in addition to already established leading fashion and lifestyle brands, including Oscar de la Renta, Anya Hindmarch and Temperley London, Roland Mouret and Tory Burch, Marni and Mulberry, Smythson and The White Company, Golden Goose, Rapha and Belstaff, and the newly opened Tate store and Café Wolseley.